Actor Siddhant Suryavanshi Passes Away After Collapsing In The Gym

Hindi Television actor, Siddhanth Vir Surryavanshi, died on Friday (11 November). The 46-year-old actor was reportedly working out at the gym, following which he collapsed and met with his untimely demise. He is survived by his wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children.

Actor Jay Bhanushali took to his Instagram Story to express his grief. Sharing a picture of the Kkusum actor, he wrote, “gone too soon”.

