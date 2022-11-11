ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Siddhant Suryavanshi Passes Away After Collapsing In The Gym

The 46-year-old was formerly named and known as Anand Suryavanshi.

Hindi Television actor, Siddhanth Vir Surryavanshi, died on Friday (11 November). The 46-year-old actor was reportedly working out at the gym, following which he collapsed and met with his untimely demise. He is survived by his wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children.

Actor Jay Bhanushali took to his Instagram Story to express his grief. Sharing a picture of the Kkusum actor, he wrote, “gone too soon”.

Check here:

A former model, Suryavanshi marked his acting debut with Kkusum. Throughout the course of his career, he played several pivotal roles in TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun and Ziddi Dil.

