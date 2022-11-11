Actor Siddhant Suryavanshi Passes Away After Collapsing In The Gym
The 46-year-old was formerly named and known as Anand Suryavanshi.
Hindi Television actor, Siddhanth Vir Surryavanshi, died on Friday (11 November). The 46-year-old actor was reportedly working out at the gym, following which he collapsed and met with his untimely demise. He is survived by his wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children.
Actor Jay Bhanushali took to his Instagram Story to express his grief. Sharing a picture of the Kkusum actor, he wrote, “gone too soon”.
Check here:
A former model, Suryavanshi marked his acting debut with Kkusum. Throughout the course of his career, he played several pivotal roles in TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun and Ziddi Dil.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Siddhant Suryavanshi
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.