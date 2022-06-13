Healthy Coffee: Ways to make your coffee Healthier

Here are a few ways to make your coffee healthier
There's always a debate on whether coffee is actually healthy or not.
The truth is, it is good in moderation. Yes, coffee can be effective and beneficial for a few people to help them get rid of constipation and provide that extra boost of energy; but it might be a trigger for migraine and digestive problems in others.
In brief, the answer to this question is that the effects and benefits of coffee vary from person to person. But we are here to help you with a few hacks to make your coffee healthier and tastier. Adding a few of these superfoods can be beneficial for your overall health.
You must have heard a lot of people suggesting cinnamon in coffee. Have you found that weird? But it's actually not. Cinnamon is a tasty Indian spice that mixes well with the flavor of the coffee and further enhances its taste.
According to PubMed Central, cinnamon can help lower blood glucose, cholesterol and triglycerides in diabetes patients.
So, if you get bored with your regular coffee or need some flavor, try adding a dash of cinnamon.
Cocoa has been known for its flavor and health benefits. Cocoa is loaded with antioxidants and is linked with various health benefits. It also reduces the risk of heart diseases.
Try adding a dash of cocoa powder to your coffee for some added flavor and benefits.
Cafe mocha is a chocolate-flavored version of Cafe latte and is served in various coffeehouses. However, Cafe mocha usually contains sugar. You can avoid added sugars for extra benefits.
You can also prepare your Cafe mocha at home and skip the added sugar.
Adding butter to the coffee has been an old practice now. When you add butter to coffee, it's called bulletproof coffee. The only difference is that people use unsalted butter in their coffee.
This coffee is consumed in place of breakfast by people who follow a keto diet and it is low on carbs and high in fats. According to Healthline, butter coffee provides steady, long-lasting energy without a blood sugar crash. Moreover, since fat slows digestion, the caffeine in the coffee is absorbed slower and provides longer-lasting energy.
Coffee with MCT oil is also a part of the popular keto diet followed by people. MCT oil in coffee helps curb hunger and it can be a good choice of beverage if you are hungry before lunchtime in your office.
The fat-like MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil in your coffee can help you work those extra hours without starving. According to a European Journal of Clinical Nutrition study, adding MCT oil to coffee helps boost the hunger-suppressing hormone leptin in people who sipped on the fat-filled coffee.
