Olive Oil to Coffee: 10 Foods That Can Make Your Liver Healthier

Foods to eat for a healthier liver.
Liver is the largest organ of the body and it is positioned above the rib cage in the upper right corner of the abdomen. The main functions of the blood include:
Production of cholesterol and proteins for easy transfer of fats in the body
Production of bile for breaking down and digestion of food
Conversion of glucose into glycogen
Regulation of amino acids levels in the blood
Prevents blood clotting
Clearing the blood off of drugs, alcohol, bilirubin and bacteria
So, we know how important the organ is and the effect of its essential functions for the normal functioning and maintenance of our body.
Here we shall know about the 10 foods that helps us keep our liver strong and healthy.
According to US NIH, grapefruits contains two important antioxidants that protects the liver and these two are—naringenin and naringin. They have proved to protect the liver from injury, maintain healthy cells and reduce inflammation.
Naringenin helps produce the fat-burning enzymes which prevent fat accumulation and naringin helps metabolise the alcohol and protect the body from its negative effects.
Berries namely cranberries and blueberries are consumed to keep the liver healthy due to the presence of anthocyanins which are also responsible for giving colours to these berries.
Blueberries are associated with the increased antioxidant levels and improved immune cell response. The antioxidants slows down the process of fibrosis and lesions thus protecting the liver from damage. Therefore, you can make berries a regular part of your diet to enjoy its health benefits.
According to PubMed, red and purple grapes are associated with increasing antioxidant levels, reducing inflammation and preventing liver damage. Therefore, grapes are a liver-friendly food and can be useful for maintaining healthy liver functioning.
Prickly pear is a kind of edible cactus and according to Healthline, it has been used in traditional medicine to treat ulcers, wounds, liver diseases and fatigue-related conditions.
It can be used as a detoxification element as well to get rid of a hangover and reduce the symptoms of nausea, vomiting, dry mouth and loss of appetite. It is a great option to protect the liver from oxidative stress, damage and maintenance of optimal levels of inflammation and antioxidants.
Accordingg to US NIH, beetroot juice can help prevent inflammation and oxidative damage that is harmful for the liver. It also contributes in detoxification and can contribute to your occasional detoxification process.
It can help treat non-alcoholic fatty liver by breaking down the fatty acids in the liver.
Coffee is a beverage which is enjoyed by the majority but few would know of its benefits on the liver. According to Pubmed, coffee helps reduce the risk of cirrhosis, liver damage, liver cancer, inflammation and chronic liver diseases.
It is beneficial for liver because it prevents the fat and collagen buildup which are main contributors of liver diseases and prevents the production of free radicals by increasing the levels of antioxidants.
According to PubMed, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, mustard greens and brussel sprouts are distinct in taste, dense in nutrients and highly beneficial plant compounds.
They increase the levels of detoxifying enzymes in the blood which protect the liver form any damage and prevent the growth of an tumours or fatty liver issues in the body.
Nuts are rich source of vitamin E, antioxidants and fats which makes it beneficial for the heart as well as the liver. Nuts can protect the liver from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease thus helping in maintaining its normal functioning.
Fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which reduce the problem of inflammation and keeps the heart, liver healthy.
According to Pubmed, fatty fish can help reduce the levels of triglycerides and help lower fatty liver. It is important to understand the right ratio of omega-3 and omega-6 oils to maintain a healthy liver.
According to Healthline, olive oil has beneficial effects on the heart, liver and metabolism of the body. 1 tablespoon of olive oil every day can increase the proteins for better metabolism, liver enzymes and reduce the fatty acids. Moreover, there are evidences of improved insulin sensitivity, better blood flow to the liver and lower fat accumulation.
