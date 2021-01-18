Viral Video of 'Butter Tea' Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Butter added to any dish generally makes it tastier, but butter added to tea seems to be getting mixed responses from netizens. We have witnessed multiple fights between Team Chai and Team Coffee, but this Butter Tea has left Team Chai fighting among themselves.

Recently a video by Foodie Agra went viral on Instagram about Baba Tea Stall near Ram Babu Parantha, Agra. It captures an individual putting bricks of butter in tea while it is brewing, bringing in a lot of reactions.

Some started adding it to their list of weird food combos to try, while others expressed sheer disgust. During this first-ever Twitter battle within ‘Team Chai’, a bunch of people identified this tea to be a staple in Tibet, Ladakh, and Nepal. One user claimed to swear by this tea whenever she catches a cold, another said that it is originally a delicacy made with Yak milk which helps deal with motion sickness on high altitudes.

Check out the video here: