Tamil Nadu Student Suicides: What Is Copycat Suicide? What Role Does Media Play?

Five students have died by suicide in Tamil Nadu in the past two weeks. All five deceased were aged 17, and were studying in class 12.

The emerging pattern has raised alarm and begs the question: Is suicide contagious?

Speaking to The Quint, Dr Srinivas Rajkumar, Consultant Psychiatrist at AIIMS Chennai, explained, "Humans have an inherent tendency for modelling. If they find someone going through the same phase of life, having the same problem, they relate to it and try to mimic their behaviour."

Copycat suicide is used to describe the phenomenon when one case of death by suicide trigger others in its wake.

Notably, the imitation effects of suicidal behaviour are often media-induced.