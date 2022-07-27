TN Deaths: Class 12 Boy Dies by Suicide in Sivaganga, 5th Case in Two Weeks

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

Adding to a series of alarming incidents in Tamil Nadu, a class 12 boy reportedly died by suicide, on Wednesday, 27 July, in the state's Sivaganga district. This is the fifth such case in two weeks and the third within a 24-hour span.

The boy, who was found dead at his home, left a note in which he said that he couldn't cope with math and biology, the police said, according to NDTV.

Besides this incident, four more class 12 students – all girls – have been reported to have died by suicide in the state since 13 July.