TN Deaths: Class 12 Boy Dies by Suicide in Sivaganga, 5th Case in Two Weeks

Adding to a series of alarming incidents in Tamil Nadu, a class 12 boy reportedly died by suicide, on Wednesday, 27 July, in the state's Sivaganga district. This is the fifth such case in two weeks and the third within a 24-hour span.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
The boy, who was found dead at his home, left a note in which he said that he couldn't cope with math and biology, the police said, according to NDTV.
Besides this incident, four more class 12 students – all girls – have been reported to have died by suicide in the state since 13 July.
On Tuesday, 26 July, a 17-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar and another class 12 girl student in Cuddalore died by suicide.
The Cuddalore student blamed her "inability to fulfil IAS aspirations placed on her by her parents" in a four-page note.
On Monday, another class 12 student was found dead inside the hostel of a private school in Thiruvallur district.
Before that, on 13 July, the death of a 17-year-old girl at a private school in Kallakurichi had elicited widespread outrage in the state.
Five people, including the school principal and two teachers, were arrested in the Kallakurichi case after the police found a note in which she had blamed two teachers for torturing her.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
