17-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide in Ayyampatti, 4th Such Case in TN in 2 Weeks

In a worrying spate of such incidents, a 17-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar died by suicide on Tuesday, 26 July. This is the fourth such case in the past two weeks.

The student had belonged to the Ayyampatti village and was found hanging at her home.

"We are investigating and have registered a case in this regard," Virudhunagar district SP told news agency ANI.

Three more class 12 students – all girls – have been reported to have died by suicide in the state since 13 July.