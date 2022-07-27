17-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide in Ayyampatti, 4th Such Case in TN in 2 Weeks

In a worrying spate of such incidents, a 17-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar died by suicide on Tuesday, 26 July. This is the fourth such case in the past two weeks.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
The student had belonged to the Ayyampatti village and was found hanging at her home.
"We are investigating and have registered a case in this regard," Virudhunagar district SP told news agency ANI.
Three more class 12 students – all girls – have been reported to have died by suicide in the state since 13 July.
On Monday, a class 12 student was found dead inside the hostel of a private school in Thiruvallur district.
Before that, on 13 July, the death of a 17-year-old girl at a private school in Kallakurichi had elicited widespread outrage in the state.
Five people, including the school principal and two teachers, were arrested in the Kallakurichi case after the police found a note in which she had blamed two teachers for torturing her.
