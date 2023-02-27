Haryana Court Convicts Maiden Pharma Directors In Substandard Medicines Case

A local Sonepat court, on 22 February, sentenced the director and technical director of Maiden Pharmaceuticals to two-and-a-half years of jail, along with a Rs 1 lakh fine to each, for supplying substandard medicines to Vietnam in 2013.

Maiden Pharmaceuticals has also been in the news since last year after cough syrups – Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup – made by the company were linked to the deaths of 66 children in the Gambia in October.

Here’s all you need to know about the case.