The Paradox of an 'Outbreak': Why India Will Keep Seeing Surges in H1N1 Cases

"A few hours later, I got a call from his school. They asked me to come pick him up during the lunch break because he was running a fever and wasn't feeling well at all," she tells The Quint.

A couple of days later, her 10-year-old daughter came down with the same symptoms. Sneha says she had been reading in the news about the H1N1 outbreak, and so she decided to get her children tested, which is when they were diagnosed.

Speaking to her kids and other parents, she soon found out that many of her children's classmates and friends were simultaneously ill.

"Not everyone gets tested, but when several children fall sick one after another shortly after being in close contact with each other, it’s an obvious connection to make," she says.