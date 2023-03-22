Can Flu Vaccine Protect Against H3N2 Virus? A Virologist Explains

Dr Shahid Jameel Decodes H3N2 virus, flu vaccines.
The H3N2 flu virus is not a new one, in fact, it's been around since 1968. Why then, is India seeing a surge in cases of severe flu driven by this variant? Can seasonal flu vaccines help protect you from H3N2 too?
FIT speaks to renowned virologist, Dr Shahid Jameel to find out.
"People are worried because the H3N2 virus is a particularly troublesome virus when it comes to protection from the available vaccine, and protection from immunity that has developed simply due to exposure to other viruses," explains Dr Shahid Jameel.
But to understand this, let's take a closer look at the epidemiology of influenza virus.
Influenza viruses come in four different types A, B, C, D, says Dr Jameel.
It's mainly the A and B viruses that infect humans and cause disease, and within these there are multiple lineages.
Why, then, are we seeing a surge in cases now?
This is because, "flu cases go up in cycles," says Dr Jameel. So the surge isn't necessarily unusual.
"So, it goes in three or four year cycles," he adds.
Flu vaccines have been around for decades now, but, Dr Jameel says, "historically, if you see flu vaccines haven't been that popular in India."
"Usually the reaction is how many vaccines will I take?" he says.
Dr Jameel says, "yes, go ahead and take a vaccine. Don't take a chance."
However, he adds, "making the vaccine mandatory for everyone is not going to be a good policy decision."
"But above all, if you're in closed spaces, public transport, crowded places, wear a mask. It's an inexpensive way to protect yourself from infection," he adds.
