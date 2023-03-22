Can Flu Vaccine Protect Against H3N2 Virus? A Virologist Explains

"People are worried because the H3N2 virus is a particularly troublesome virus when it comes to protection from the available vaccine, and protection from immunity that has developed simply due to exposure to other viruses," explains Dr Shahid Jameel.

But to understand this, let's take a closer look at the epidemiology of influenza virus.

Influenza viruses come in four different types A, B, C, D, says Dr Jameel.

It's mainly the A and B viruses that infect humans and cause disease, and within these there are multiple lineages.