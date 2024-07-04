Year After Year, Why Does India Fail to Control Dengue Outbreaks?

advertisement
Kanika sits nervously in the waiting room of a children's hospital in Bengaluru where her 9-year-old son is being treated for dengue. "This is the second time he's had dengue, and this time it's more severe. This time his platelet count fell so low that we have had to admit him," she tells FIT.
Kanika's son is one in several dengue-positive children admitted in the hospital at this time.
Moreover. the first dengue-related death in the city this year was recorded on Saturday, 29 June.
As the blistering heat makes way for monsoons across the country, like clockwork, the season for vector-borne diseases, particularly dengue, also arrives in the country, year after year.
We know how it spreads and when it spreads. Why, then, is it so hard to control the spread of dengue in India?
First let us take a quick look at the trajectory of dengue cases in India in the last few years.
"Dengue is endemic in India," Says Dr PS Indu, Professor and Head, Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Kollam, Kerala. This means that the disease is regularly found in this area, and its cases have plateaued.
With the exception of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, dengue cases have spiked in parts of the country consistently every year. The spikes generally occur between the months of July and September when most parts of the country experience heavy rains.
Latest data from the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control suggests that the total annual cases in India have been significantly higher since the pandemic compared to the years immediately before COVID-19.
Moreover, according to government data, some states like Karnataka, Delhi, Kerala, Sikkim, and Haryana tend to see the highest cases every year.
Speaking to FIT, Dr Suneet Verma, an internal medical specialist in Panchkula, says that dengue is grossly underreported and that the actual number of cases is likely far higher.
"This is not only the case in India, but in nearby countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Bangladesh as well. We are seeing a tremendous increase in the cases of dengue everywhere," he explains.
Although the dengue virus is well studied, the nature of the virus and how it spreads makes it difficult to contain, say experts. There are a few major factors that contribute to this.
Multiple serotypes
For one, there are four known serotypes of the dengue virus (DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, and DEN-4).
Dr Indu, who led a joint study by the Government of Kerala and the World Health Organization (WHO) on dengue in India earlier this year, explains that people who are infected with one serotype develop an antibody response to that serotype.
However, she says, "People can get infected again with another serotype, it triggers an abnormal immune response and this leads to severe dengue."
Adding to this, Dr Verma says, "Researchers have even found evidence of another fifth serotype, which is not well documented, and there is no test available for that."
The virus can survive in the eggs of the moqsuitoes
According to Dr Srinivasa Rao Mutheneni, a scientist in the Biology division of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad, "Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes are highly adaptive and can breed in a variety of environments."
He explains,
They can also be very stubborn, adds Dr Indu. "It isn't enough to just empty out stagnant water. The eggs of the mosquitoes can cling to the surfaces of dry buckets and water storage units even after they've been drained. They need to be scrubbed and cleaned to prevent breeding which people rarely do."
Asymptomatic cases
Another peculiar characteristic of the dengue virus is that most people who are infected by it do not present any symptoms.
It's harder to contain cases when people don't even know they are dengue-positive and may be spreading the virus.
According to a recent modelling study conducted in India, around 84 percent of dengue transmission in the community happens via asymptomatic cases.
Rapid urbanisation and poor urban planning
Rapid unplanned urbanisation is also responsible for creating numerous potential breeding habitats for mosquitoes, say experts.
Crowded cities with inadequate infrastructure and sanitation often lead to poorly managed waste water, waterlogging, and stagnant water (especially in construction sites), says Dr Mutheneni.
Moreover, due to water shortage in urban cities, particularly during the monsoons, people tend to store large quantities of water in and around their homes in containers that are often left open or unattended, further increasing the risk of mosquito breeding.
Climate change
"The growth and life cycle of Aedes mosquitoes is affected by various climatic factors like temperature, rainfall, humidity, and wind speed etc,"explains Dr Mutheneni. "Increased temperatures accelerate the development of Aedes mosquitoes from eggs to adults, leading to more rapid breeding cycles."
He adds, "Climate change can lead to increased migration and displacement of populations due to extreme weather events which introduce the dengue virus to new areas and facilitate its spread."
We do have a vaccine for dengue, Dengvaxia, which has been approved for use by the European Medical Association, the United States Food and Drug Administration, and some Asian countries, including India. It is also in the WHO's Essential Medicines List. However, experts say, it has its limitations.
The reason this happens is because of the complex immune response that the dengue virus triggers. This is also why a person develops more severe illness if they get infected with dengue naturally, more than once.
This makes immunisation programmes more complicated and expensive because it necessitates a trustworthy diagnostic test to verify prior infection.
According to Dr Verma, because the immune mechanism for dengue is so complex, creating a stable vaccine for it has been challenging. He explains, "This is the reason why we haven't been able to develop a vaccine for mass use or universal immunisation against dengue."
There are currently other dengue vaccines in their late stages of development and the goal is to develop a safe and effective dengue vaccine that can be included in routine immunisation programmes globally, especially in dengue endemic regions, say experts.
According to Dr Verma, "Once an outbreak starts, you can't reverse it. There is no treatment for it. We can only give symptomatic support. Every year we see young people dying in hospitals because of this."
Which is why, according to Dr Verma, dengue alone cannot be curbed in a targeted manner if larger public health issues like poor sanitation, water shortage, and poor wastewater management are not addressed.
"Many dengue-prone areas are in low- and middle-income countries with limited resources for vector control and poor healthcare infrastructure to manage disease outbreaks effectively," says Dr Mutheneni.
Moreover, he adds that poor surveillance systems are responsible for the delayed detection of outbreaks and the implementation of control measures.
However, according to Dr Verma, "So far, government machines and healthcare department machinery have not been proactive in preventing the illness at a community level."
