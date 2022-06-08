Gut Health & Diet: 5 Drinks for a Healthy Gut

Around 80% of immunity resides in the gut; include these drinks in your diet for a healthy gut.
(Photo: iStock)
We all should know that the gut is a major part of the digestive system and a healthy gut means a healthy life. This phrase is true because a healthy gut can improve your metabolism, mental health, and skin.
But are we conscious enough to include such foods and drinks in our diet to improve our gut health? Gut health can be improved if we eat or drink items that have the potential to increase the production of good bacteria or gut microbiome in our digestive tracts.
Here are a few drinks you can enjoy and sip on regularly to keep your gut healthy and happy.
According to MedicalNewsToday, fennel tea is a great solution for an unhealthy gut because it helps improve digestion and the gut plays a major role in digestion.
Fennel tea can help relax muscles of the gastrointestinal system, thus reducing gas, bloating, and stomach cramps.
Fennel is being used in tinctures or teas since ages, to treat stomach muscle spasms caused by irritable bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and other conditions affecting the gastrointestinal system.
According to Healthline, Ginger Tea can modulate the composition of the gut microbiota, thus having positive effects on the stomach and digestion-related issues.
Ginger contains compounds like gingerols and shogaols that help stimulate stomach contractions and emptying. It also helps with nausea, cramping, bloating, gas, and indigestion
You can make ginger tea by boiling two tablespoons (28 grams) of sliced ginger root in water for 10-20 minutes. Then, strain the mixture and drink it. You can also steep a ginger tea bag in boiled water for a few minutes.
Kombucha is made by adding a few strains of bacteria, yeast, and sugar to black or green tea with the help of fermentation. According to US NIH, it is rich in probiotics, which provide the gut with healthy bacteria, thus improving digestion, inflammation, and even weight loss.
Research has proved that consumption of kombucha can boost the health of intestinal cells, improve immune function, and aid in food digestion
According to PubMed Central, oat milk is extremely beneficial for the gut since it is a rich source of beta-glucan, and eating foods that contain beta-glucan has been linked to gut health.
Research showed that oat milk's beta-glucan content has a positive impact on overall gut health and improves digestion, and metabolism, maintains healthy blood sugar levels and insulin levels, and promotes the growth of good bacteria in the gut.
As per a study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, two or more cups of coffee promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria if consumed regularly as compared to the people who didn't drink coffee at all.
Moreover, it is also effective for digestion due to its anti-inflammatory properties. On average, two cups of coffee is good on a daily basis.