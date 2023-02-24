Gurugram Rescue: How 'Corona Phobia' Made People Take Extreme Precautions

In December of 2022, authorities in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district 'rescued' a mother (44) and her daughter (21) who had refused to step out of their home since COVID-19 pandemic was announced in 2020.

An eerily similar incident played out this week on 21 February, when a 36-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son were coaxed out of their own home in Gurugram. Tthe woman had locked the two of them up for the past 3 years for fear of catching COVID-19.

'Illness anxiety' – or the constant, irrational fear of falling sick – has existed long before the novel coronavirus.

However, during the pandemic, extreme fear of COVID was so common that experts actually came up with terms specifically for it – 'Corona Phobia', and 'COVID Anxiety Syndrome' (though, neither are clinical terms).