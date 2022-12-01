My Blindness Has Not Been My Barrier

[This video was originally produced by Accenture. It is reproduced in association with The Quint as part of the #DisabilityInclusion campaign.]

According to a research paper published by Accenture, about 84% of C-suite executives believe they must leverage the benefits of technology to achieve their Diversity, Equality, and Inclusivity (DE&I) objectives. But many organisations still remain challenged when integrating persons with disabilities - visible and invisible.

To make ground changes, organisations must first understand if their workstations can assist all their employees. They must examine if certain products or services are inaccessible by some employees and must come up with alternatives. Such exercises will help to unearth potential gaps and result in creating opportunities.

The most comprehensive ways include leading sensitive conversations and open dialogues with persons with disabilities.