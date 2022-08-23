Gallstones: Symptoms, Causes, Risk Factors, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Gallstones are small or big pieces of solid stone-like material that get formed in your gallbladder. The gallbladder is a small organ situated under your liver. If your doctor examines or finds stones in your gallbladder, you might be suffering from cholelithiasis.

Your gallbladder releases bile and even stores it. Bile, a fluid that is made in your liver, helps in digestion, apart from also helping your body get rid of wastes like cholesterol and bilirubin, which are the byproducts from the formation of red blood cells. These things can form gallstones.

Gallstones can differ in size and they may be like a grain of sand or the size of a golf ball. A person may only come to know that they even exist in their body when they block a bile duct, causing intense pain.