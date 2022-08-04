Ministroke: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment of Transient Ischemic Attack

Ministroke is a common term used for transient ischemic attack (TIA). It is a condition which starts like a stroke but only lasts from several minutes up to 24 hours.

TIA does not harm or damage the brain like a stroke does. It does not kill the brain cells, so there is no damage to the brain in the long term. However, at times when a person experiences TIA, it is difficult to differentiate between a stroke and a TIA.

According to US NIH, approximately 240,000 adults in the United States experiences a TIA each year and 15 percent of all patients who have experienced a stroke have had a previous TIA. It is safe to say that TIAs should be considered warning signs of potential future strokes.

Let's have a quick look at the symptoms, causes, risk factors and treatment of ministroke.