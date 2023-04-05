In Photos: Kolkata Man Infected With 'Plant Fungus' - What Is It?
61-year-old plant mycologist from West Bengal gets diagnosed with plant fungus.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The news of a Kolkata man getting infected by plant fungi surfaced a few days ago, and this case was the first of its kind to be spotted in a human. This even surprised scientists and other medical experts, as a few things did not really add up.
So to dive in to this strange diagnosis, experts have been trying to dig deep into this virus that infected a 61-year-old plant mycologist from West Bengal. He has become the first case of fungal infection caused by plants, according to a report published in the journal, Medical Mycology Case.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Kolamavu Kokila Fungus Infection mycology
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.