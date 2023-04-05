ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Kolkata Man Infected With 'Plant Fungus' - What Is It?

61-year-old plant mycologist from West Bengal gets diagnosed with plant fungus.

Parthavee Singh
Published
Photos
2 min read

The news of a Kolkata man getting infected by plant fungi surfaced a few days ago, and this case was the first of its kind to be spotted in a human. This even surprised scientists and other medical experts, as a few things did not really add up.

So to dive in to this strange diagnosis, experts have been trying to dig deep into this virus that infected a 61-year-old plant mycologist from West Bengal. He has become the first case of fungal infection caused by plants, according to a report published in the journal, Medical Mycology Case.

