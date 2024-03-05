4 Years of Pandemic | ‘Have Not Felt Healthy Ever Since’: Long COVID Survivors

It’s been four years since the pandemic became the ‘new normal’ for most of us. But for some, COVID and long COVID have changed the very meaning of the word (and the world).
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/FIT)
Karishma, a 32-year-old professional who works in the mental health sector, used to be a perfectly healthy cardio-loving, yoga-doing, gym-going person.
Used to be. She used to lead a full life and would look forward to doing new things each day.
That was before life dealt her the wrong deck of cards – after contracting COVID twice in 2021 and 2023, Karishma was diagnosed with long COVID, a condition that has turned her life upside down since.
From living independently in Mumbai, Karishma was forced to move back in with her parents because, she says, "I could not function on my own."
Karishma is not the only one to have had a debilitating experience with long COVID.
FIT spoke to four long COVID patients to understand what life is like for them.
The United States Centers for Disease Control defines long COVID as “signs, symptoms, and conditions that continue or develop after acute COVID-19 infection.”
For Karishma, these symptoms started with fatigue, cough, weight loss, vitamin deficiency, and losing her sense of taste and smell.
Soon, she also started suffering from breathlessness, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), memory issues, eye issues, and viral reactivation.
Sourya Dash, a 40-year-old corporate employee, based in Delhi-NCR, has had a similar experience. He too was diagnosed with POTS in 2022.
He tells FIT, “After COVID, slowly, I realised that every time I stood up or moved a little, my heart rate would shoot up. I was also experiencing chest pains.”
Neha Rajamani, a 30-year-old former web developer, too has been experiencing chest palpitations, chest heaviness, neurological, gastrointestinal, and cardiac issues ever since she contracted COVID.
Dr Aparna Chakravarty, Associate Professor, Infectious Disease, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, tells FIT that long COVID is a chronic condition with symptoms that can be generalised to extremely specific and severe.
Diagnosis for long COVID doesn’t come easy.
Sourya Dash has previously spoken to FIT about how hard it was for him to get a POTS diagnosis, post-COVID.
He says he had to consult with multiple doctors – cardiologists, pulmonologists, and general physicians – before he could find one who actually acknowledged that Dash’s health concerns were serious, and who did not invalidate Dash's issues.
Dash tells FIT, “I was told – ‘You’re reading too much. It’s anxiety. It’s in your head. It’s nothing’. So I started reading up, catching up with the latest medical research on long COVID, and connected with a community of patients.”
Rajamani still feels she has to play down her condition when she seeks a doctor consultation just so the doctors actually listen to her.
News agency PTI also reported in February 2024, quoting a Europe-based story, on how "medical gaslighting" has been severe with long COVID patients.
That is how they’ve found doctors, medical help, and support to continue living with this.
With research about the condition still underway, Dr Chakravarty says that there’s no treatment or cure yet.
And even after getting diagnosed, there’s one problem that remains. Many of the long COVID patients have limited mobility or are bed-bound.
Doctors, however, are not as open to virtual consultations anymore as they were a few years ago.
When FIT asked these patients what life with long COVID is like, there was a common consensus that it’s not a life at all.
‘It’s hell,” says Dash.
Karishma agrees. She says, “You’re slowly dying.”
Rajamani has had to quit her job. Dash was unemployed from May 2022-July 2023. Karishma has had to cut down on work, and says that with the way her disease is progressing, she might have to “completely let go of working in the future.”
Ashlesha Thakur, a 38-year-old media professional, has had to resort to working from home.
There’s a whole lot of emotional and financial draining, says Thakur, but what is more is a certain sense of vulnerability.
She says,
When you only have a limited quota of energy and new symptoms each day, your social relationships also go out of the window. As do any hobbies, travel plans, or goals. What is left, echo the patients, is uncertainty.
Is there a way to cope with this? Dr Chakravarty says not really.
“Different things might work for different work – for some it may be a clean diet, for some, it could be working out. But since the manifestation of the condition is different in different individuals, there’s no one way it can be managed,” says she.
