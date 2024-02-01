World Cancer Day: Why Does Cancer Relapse & How To Deal With It

Back in 2014, a study on cancer recurrence, published in Science Direct, estimated that 7-13 percent of breast cancer patients develop recurrent cancer within five years.

The same study went on to say that the recurrence rate of prostate cancer was 25 percent, that of lung cancer was 30-75 percent, and that of colon cancer was 33 percent.

These are BIG NUMBERS.

Especially considering that over 14 lakh people were diagnosed with cancer in India in 2022. According to the National Institutes of Health, that is one in every nine people.