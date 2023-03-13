'Blackouts and Slow Recovery': How POTS After COVID is Still Haunting Survivors

In 2019, Sourya, a 39-year-old ex-fauji was in the prime of his health. He was fit, worked out six times a week, and was on top of his career graph. Until COVID-19 hit him.

Sourya's brush with COVID wasn't particularly serious, but the remnants of the illness still haunt him every day. "Now my life is completely changed," he says.

He is one of the many people who developed a condition called Postural tachycardia syndrome (POTS) after recovering from COVID – a condition that causes severe fatigue, high heart rate, chest pain, dizziness, and blackouts.

For those living with the condition, respite has been slow to come by.

"I am maybe 30 to 40 percent better than what I was before (in 2021). But it’s still a long way to go," he tells FIT.

Why is treating POTS such a challenge? FIT speaks to experts to find out.