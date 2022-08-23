Sonam Kapoor Talks Challenges of Being Pregnant in Her Late 30s, Future Plans

"Everyone’s so tense about women who get pregnant after 31 or 32," said new mom Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, 20 August.

"I was like, "Wait, hang on, I still feel very young. I’ve got my dad’s genes. It’ll be fine," she told Vogue Magazine.

On Vogue’s September cover story, the actress sat down with journalist Faye D’Souza (a new mother herself) to look back on the last nine months of her life, and the future after the birth of her baby.