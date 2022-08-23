Sonam Kapoor Talks Challenges of Being Pregnant in Her Late 30s, Future Plans
Sonam Kapoor reflects on her pregnancy, difficult first trimester, and taking time off after childbirth.
"Everyone’s so tense about women who get pregnant after 31 or 32," said new mom Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, 20 August.
"I was like, "Wait, hang on, I still feel very young. I’ve got my dad’s genes. It’ll be fine," she told Vogue Magazine.
On Vogue’s September cover story, the actress sat down with journalist Faye D’Souza (a new mother herself) to look back on the last nine months of her life, and the future after the birth of her baby.
When asked whether the pregnancy was planned, the actress revealed that the couple wanted to try for a baby 2 years after their wedding (in 2018) but decided to wait when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“Anand was in the other room of our London apartment since he had COVID and I basically Zoomed him and gave him the news.”Sonam Kapoor Ahuja,as quoted by Vogue India
A Tough First Semester
“I was taking progesterone shots in my thighs and stomach—practically everywhere on my body—because I was of advanced maternal age and was constantly throwing up, sick and bedridden," she said.
But, Sonam pulled through, and says she's ready to take on motherhood the best she can.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, along with her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed a healthy baby boy on Saturday, 20 August.
The Aisha actress also revealed that she would be taking a six-month break from work after her pregnancy, although, she says, she doesn't think she will be able to give up acting completely.
"Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine," she told Vogue.
When asked about her stance on bringing up her child in the public eye, the star noted that though she was surrounded by media in her childhood, “…it was a very different generation and I wasn’t ever really published.”
“There will be the issue of privacy if I raise my child here (in India), but I see many star kids leading completely regular lives so we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, for Vogue India
(Written with inputs from Vogue India.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit and her-health
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.