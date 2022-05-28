Food Solutions for All Your Health Woes

Problem: Dry, dull skin

Solution: Eat more tomatoes

Tomatoes help replenish our skin’s supply of antioxidants, which help scarf up free radicals whenever they make an appearance. Free radicals are highly reactive oxygen molecules that damage cells and contribute to just about everything that can go wrong with skin, from dryness to crinkles. Combine chopped onions, tomatoes, and chilli peppers for an easy to make salsa dip; add tomato slices to sandwiches and salads ’add to all soups – they only adds to the taste.

Problem: Too much stress

Solution: Target Tryptophan

Do you know how antidepressant drugs work? They stop the body from breaking down a feel good brain chemical called serotonin. This leads to

more circulating serotonin in the brain, and thus keeps stress at bay. Foods rich in tryptophan do the same too as tryptophan signals the brain to release serotonin. Think almonds, milk and banana.