5 Yoga Poses For Healthy and Safe Pregnancy

Try these yoga poses during your pregnancy to ensure better health and safety
Yoga has proved to be helpful in various health complications and lifestyle disorders. Yoga is not only a lifestyle change but it also helps a person relax and stretch in between busy schedules.
Pregnancy is a period in which yoga can be advised by doctors to help mothers stay active without pushing themselves too much. Though yoga helps a person relax and stretch the muscles and makes delivery easier, women must avoid certain poses and consult a health professional before starting anything on their own. Prenatal yoga is a form of exercise that encourages stretching, mental centering, and focused breathing.
Research suggests yoga is safe and has various benefits for pregnant women including:
Improved sleep quality
Reduced stress and anxiety
Increase in strength and flexibility
Decrease in lower back pain, nausea, headaches and shortness of breath
Cat-Cow Pose is helpful in various health conditions and it can also be practiced by pregnant women. It is quite safe and helps to warm up the core muscles that play an important role during pregnancy and childbirth.
For this pose, you will have to kneel on the floor and place your hands on the floor in front of you. Make sure your hands are shoulder-width apart and your knees are below your hips. Inhale deeply and curve your lower back while you bring your head up, tilting your pelvis up like a "cow." Exhale deeply and bring your abdomen in, arch your spine, and bring your head and pelvis down like a "cat."
This is one of the traditional yoga poses in which you bend forward. It can be restful and rejuvenating. This pose can help relieve back pain and sciatica. It helps manage imbalances and improves strength.
The pose focuses on muscles like hamstrings, deltoids, gluteus maximus, triceps, and quadriceps. You should:
Get on all fours.
Your hands should be aligned under your wrists and your knees under your hips.
Press into your hands, tuck your toes, and lift up your knees.
Move your sitting bones slowly up toward the ceiling.
Slightly bend your knees and lengthen your spine and tailbone.
Your heels should be slightly off the ground.
Press firmly into your hands and distribute the weight on both sides of the body.
Pay attention to the position of your hips and shoulders.
Your head should be in line with your upper arms and your chin tucked in slightly.
Hold this pose for at least 1 minute.
The bridge pose helps regulate blood pressure. It calms the brain and alleviates stress. It is beneficial in managing mild depression and is good for abdominal organs, lungs, menstrual pain, fatigue, headache, and anxiety as well.
Lie on your back, place your hands at your sides, bend your knees, and your feet should be flat on the floor close to your butt.
Press into your feet while you lift your hips and torso to create a straight line from your knees to your shoulders.
Hold the pose for up to 30 seconds, then lower your hips to the floor.
The child's pose may be helpful for your hips and back, relaxing them and allowing them to stretch. In this pose, you will have to kneel and sit on your knees.
Lean forward while keeping your buttocks on your heels, and rest your forehead on the floor. Place your arms next to your legs, palms facing up. Try to inhale and exhale slowly and deeply. Complete at least eight breaths.
If you find it difficult to rest your forehead on the floor, give this a try. Kneel and sit on your knees with your knees slightly apart. Lean forward and fold your arms in front of you on the floor. Now rest your forehead on your arms and continue inhaling and exhaling.
The warrior pose helps improve blood circulation, strengthens the whole body, and opens up the hips. It helps relieve neck and back pain that can be a common issue during pregnancy. This pose also helps experiment with the center of gravity as you align your body.
This yoga pose helps in strengthening the arms, legs, and lower back. It is also beneficial for frozen shoulders as well. You can:
Stand up with legs 4 to 5 feet apart.
Place your right foot at a 90-degree angle and your right toe should point out at an angle of 45 degrees.
Place your hands at shoulder level, parallel to the ground.
Bend your right knee and look towards your right.
Your hips should be square and the right thigh should be parallel to the ground.
Hold the pose for 10 to 15 seconds and release the posture.
