5 Yoga Poses For Healthy and Safe Pregnancy

Yoga has proved to be helpful in various health complications and lifestyle disorders. Yoga is not only a lifestyle change but it also helps a person relax and stretch in between busy schedules.

Pregnancy is a period in which yoga can be advised by doctors to help mothers stay active without pushing themselves too much. Though yoga helps a person relax and stretch the muscles and makes delivery easier, women must avoid certain poses and consult a health professional before starting anything on their own. Prenatal yoga is a form of exercise that encourages stretching, mental centering, and focused breathing.

Research suggests yoga is safe and has various benefits for pregnant women including: