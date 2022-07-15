5 Yoga Poses for Easy Labour and Delivery

Exercise and yoga have been considered great for a woman’s mental and physical health during pregnancy, and they may also result in a more active and healthy baby.

According to United States National Institutes of Health, around 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity can be beneficial for pregnant women.

An exercise or yoga slot does not need to be for long hours to feel better and see the results. Women can exercise five times a week for 30 minutes or 10 times a week for 15 minutes. The key is to stay consistent.

Now, women who used to work regularly before their pregnancy can continue doing so but women who never practised yoga and wish to try it for the first time must consult their doctors and take it slow. Here are five yoga poses that have proven beneficial for easy labour and delivery.