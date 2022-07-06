5 Yoga Poses To Relieve Constipation

Yoga has been the answer to almost all the problems when it comes to health. It can also be the solution for your constipation issues. Though people might not think of yoga as a solution for constipation, research proves that yoga is an effective way to help alleviate the problem of constipation.

According to PubMed, yoga can be beneficial for people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It is not only a cost-effective alternative therapy but also helps manage predominant symptoms of IBS like constipation and diarrhoea. Yoga also helps address other symptoms of IBS, such as anxiety and fatigue.

A few yoga poses can help relieve constipation by encouraging a person's digestive tract to pass stool or gas.

In this article, you will know more about the yoga poses that may help alleviate constipation.