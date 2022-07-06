5 Yoga Poses To Relieve Constipation

Try these yoga poses if you suffer from constipation.
(Photo: iStock)
Yoga has been the answer to almost all the problems when it comes to health. It can also be the solution for your constipation issues. Though people might not think of yoga as a solution for constipation, research proves that yoga is an effective way to help alleviate the problem of constipation.
According to PubMed, yoga can be beneficial for people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It is not only a cost-effective alternative therapy but also helps manage predominant symptoms of IBS like constipation and diarrhoea. Yoga also helps address other symptoms of IBS, such as anxiety and fatigue.
A few yoga poses can help relieve constipation by encouraging a person's digestive tract to pass stool or gas.
In this article, you will know more about the yoga poses that may help alleviate constipation.
Some of these poses might be challenging and you might need to be cautious while practicing these postures. Make sure not to push yourself too hard. You might want to consult a yoga instructor before practicing these advanced poses.
You can try this yoga pose while sitting on a yoga mat or any soft surface. Follow these steps:
Sit straight with your legs stretched straight out in front of the body.
Try bending your right leg and place the right foot on the ground (on the outside of the left leg) near the knee.
Now, bend the left leg and place it under the buttocks.
Then, slowly place your left hand or elbow on the right knee and gently twist to face over the right shoulder.
Try holding the pose for a few breaths before you switch sides.
Here are the steps to practice the supine twist to help alleviate constipation:
Lie flat on the back on a mat.
Stretch the arms out to the side in a T-position with palms down.
Try bending one leg at the knee.
Keep the shoulders flat and gently drop the bent leg over the other leg.
Hold the pose for a few breaths before repeating it on the opposite side.
The Crescent Lunge Twist is a standing pose that requires a person to be in a lunge position. This pose also involves twisting the torso, which may help effect bowel movements.
To perform this twist:
Lunge forward with the right leg bent and the left leg straight.
Place the hands into a prayer position and slowly bend the upper body toward the right knee, leading with the left shoulder.
Hold the pose for a few breaths, then return to standing and start again with the opposite leg.
The Cobra Pose is the easiest pose to try, it does not require any twisting and can help alleviate other symptoms such as gas.
You will be able to get into the pose in a few steps:
Lie flat on the stomach and keep your toes pointed out.
Place the palms on the floor at the sides in such a way that they are next to the shoulders.
Make sure your abdominal and leg muscles are engaged.
Lift the head slightly and gently move the neck backward.
Now, press your palms against the floor and gently lift the shoulders and your upper body in the upward direction.
Hold the pose for a few minutes and inhale deeply.
Then, release your breath and lower the body back to the floor.
This is an easy and quite effective pose that strengthens the abdominal muscles. According to the Yoga Institute, it is an effective pose for people who experience gas and digestive problems as it puts pressure on the abdomen. It is one of the advanced poses, so do not push your body too hard.
Lie flat on the stomach, use a soft surface or a yoga mat.
Bend your knees slowly.
Slowly extend your arms backward and try to clasp the ankles.
Now gently raise the chest off the floor, as far as you can go.
While using the tension between the arms and legs, lift the thighs and upper body off the floor.
Hold the pose for a few seconds, then release.
