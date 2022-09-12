5 Appetite Inducing Foods That Leave You Feeling Hungrier

Spices add flavour to the food and make you feel satisfied.
We all have been in situations when we find ourselves binge-eating snacks and unhealthy foods that add on to the weight and make us feel unhealthy.
During COVID-19 times, we all were locked in our houses and ate food items that were addictive in nature and we couldn't stop eating. We would always get tempted to take a little walk into the kitchen for a snack. But it is unhealthy and we need to put a stop to this habit. These foods will just make you more hungry.
Here is a list of unwholesome foods that you can avoid if you don't want to get into the spiral of eating unhealthy, addictive foods.
According to PubMed, since childhood we have been programmed in such a way that we have been addictive to the protein found in milk. This is because the infants can continue to have adequate amount of their mother's milk.
Cheese is a concentrated form of milk and that may be the reason that it has the same effect. Cheese has protein compounds, called casomorphins, combined with the high amount of fat and salt that make it addictive in nature, meaning the more you eat it, the more you crave for it.
Majority of people have egg whites in their breakfast since they are rich source of protein but start feeling hungry soon enough, even before it is time for lunch.
According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, though egg whites are a good source of protein, a great deal of the beneficial fats, vitamins, and minerals can be found in the egg's yolk. The saturated fat in egg yolks adds to satiety but helps in hormone production and the body's absorption of some vitamins and minerals.
Sugar including artificial sweeteners, organic cane sugar, and everything in between is highly addictive in nature and is associated with heightened dopamine release. There's no doubt that we humans tend to get our energy with sugar instantly and it can be found easily around the house.
Sugar addiction is one of the common problems and a huge contributor to our current global healthcare crisis. According to Healthline, refined and processed sweeteners possess the ability to entice you to overeat and still not provide satiety or nourishment.
Some of us love to have ketchup with everything we eat – burgers, pizzas, fries, etc. But we need to be conscious of the amount of ketchup we are consuming and we shouldn't keep smothering the condiment on snacks or breakfast.
Ketchup is made up of high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) that can make your appetite grow stronger. HFCS is known to interrupt the body's metabolism and slow down the production of leptin, which makes us feel full in general.
We all love to eat a packet of chips or French fries or packaged salty snacks. We can never stop eating these foods until the packet is over. This is because salty snacks contain excessive amounts of sodium, and are devoid of fiber or protein. These foods have high salt content and are often dehydrating in nature.
These foods have less protein and fiber and have high carbohydrate content thus resulting in inevitable blood sugar spikes.
