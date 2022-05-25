Centre Imposes Cap on Export of Sugar, Places It Under ‘Restricted’ Category

The Centre has placed a cap on the export of sugar under the "restricted" category which will be effective from 1 June.

The latest move comes days after India banned the export of wheat in order to control rising inflation and to ensure availability in the domestic market.

India's retail inflation has been above RBI's tolerance band for the fourth straight month in April, and is likely to continue in the coming months too.

The upper limit for sugar exports has been kept at 10 million tonnes for the marketing season ending 31 October, the government said late on Tuesday night.