'Eggs, Chicken Won’t Be Served at Juvenile Homes': MP Minister Narottam Mishra

Ten days after a gazette notification in Madhya Pradesh (MP) prescribed serving of eggs and chicken in juvenile shelter homes, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said such a thing will not be implemented in the state.

The serving of chicken and eggs is included in the list of meals to be served in juvenile shelter homes of the state in the gazette notification of Madhya Pradesh Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules-2002 issued by the state woman and child development department.