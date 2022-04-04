Fibroids: Common Myths and Misconceptions Busted

According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, fibroids are abnormal growths of the uterus during the childbearing years of a woman. The size of the growth can vary from a seedling to a mass which can result in enlargement of the uterus.

Almost 80% women suffer from fibroids by the age of 50 and neither do they show any symptoms nor are they ever able to find that they are suffering from fibroids. Their doctors happen to find it during their general health check-ups or pelvic examination.

Some women, however, do show symptoms and suffer from discomfort and pain. Here are a some symptoms of Uterine Fibroids (Cleveland Clinic):