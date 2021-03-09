‘Society’s Attitude Towards Infertility is Problematic’

(The following article is part of #SheIsCompleteInHerself – a Prega News campaign that aims to raise awareness around infertility and celebrate every woman for who she is.)

35-year-old Akshata (name changed on request) from Bengaluru says that society’s attitude towards infertility must change.

Moment of realisation: It’s been 7 years to our marriage. It was around 4 years back that we started trying for a baby and found out that there were problems.

Coming to terms with it: There are no immediate or easy solutions to this. You have to be calm and patient and let it not consume you. Luckily for us, our parents provided great emotional support.

The pressure of starting a family: Oh yes, few months into marriage and people want to know when you’re planning to start a family. And then with time, of course, the questions, murmurs, snide remarks only increase.

