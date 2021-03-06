‘Family Support Matters a Lot While Dealing with Infertility’

(The following article is part of #SheIsCompleteInHerself – a Prega News campaign that aims to raise awareness around infertility and celebrate every woman for who she is.)
38-year-old Sushmita (name changed on request) from Hyderabad feels that the topic of infertility should be addressed in schools and colleges, similar to sex education.
Moment of realisation: We got married in 2011 and for the first few years, we didn’t actively try for a baby. In 2015, we thought in that direction and started trying, and then realised that there were problems.
Coming to terms with it: Somewhere, it does break your heart a little. But have to support each other and find a way to deal with it. The support of family and friends matters a lot.
The pressure of starting a family: That was always there from friends, relatives and our own parents. The topic used to invariably come up during family functions either directly or indirectly. It can be tiring to put up with people’s questions.
Whether society is harsher to women: As a woman, you are definitely judged more than a man. People forget that a man is equally responsible for producing a baby. They forget that men can be infertile too.
Whether motherhood completes a woman: Honestly, there’s no such thing. As long as you are happy doing what you love, it’s enough. Society should change their mindset.
Breaking the stigma around infertility: I think conversations around infertility should start at the school and college-level itself, just like sex education. By doing this, we can at least expect the younger generation to deal with it in a better manner.
