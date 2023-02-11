MP Infants Die Over 'Faith Healing': Why Are Barbaric Treatments Still Prevalent

While brutal, the infant’s death wasn’t the first such case in recent times. In fact, a two-and-a-half-month-old newborn, also suffering from pneumonia, had succumbed to alternate treatment in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol just last week.
The recent hair-raising news of poking a hot iron rod 51 times in the abdomen of an infant, in a tribal area of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, to treat pneumonia shook the collective conscience of the country.
The child, who was suffering from breathing difficulties, died 15 days later in a hospital. In fact, despite being counselled by an Anganwadi worker against it, the mother went ahead with the ‘treatment’.
For example, covering the newborn’s umbilical stump with cow dung soon after birth has been a very common practice. It has been a major cause of Neonatal Tetanus – a severe, often fatal disease.
A 2019 study, titled Where Do Mothers Take Their Children For Pneumonia Care? Findings From Three Indian States, shows:
Cases such as these have come up time and time again in the last few years. Back in 2006, a three-year-old was branded to cure her of malaria which had resulted in her stomach being swollen.
It repeated in 2015, in Rajasthan’s Rama Kheda village, a four-month-old was hospitalised in critical condition after her stomach was branded with a hot iron to cure her of pneumonia. At the hospital, she was diagnosed with congenital heart disease as well.
The same year, a 40-day-old was hospitalised in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain for the same reason.
In 2021, four kids in Madhya Pradesh breathed their last after they were taken to a local 'baba' instead of being rushed to the local hospital.
And it continues in 2023 as well.
Historically, stories of such inhuman ‘treatments’ are heard more often in reference to mental disorders and epileptic seizures or convulsions due to any cause.
Due to misplaced beliefs from old times, mental health woes have been viewed as signs of demonic possession in some cultures.
Faith healers, tantriks, or their equivalent, virtually in every religion, make a living out of ignorance and superstitious beliefs of the community. In a study conducted some years ago in Jaipur by Dr Shiv Gautam, it was shown that more than 2/3rds of mentally ill patients are taken to faith healers before a psychiatrist.
More often than not, people suffering from any mental health conditions in India are taken to faith healers to save them from the evil that’s possessed them. In 2016, newspapers reported about how patients had been “tied to walls with chains cutting through them” in an Allahabad institute.
There are multiple reasons for such practices to thrive.
Illiteracy and lack of education among tribals and rural population living in far flung rural areas in the hinterland is one of the main reasons for these deep-rooted misconceived beliefs.
Abject poverty, and lack of access to even the most basic medical care, compels them to seek relief from these witch doctors.
Amelioration of this malady lies in educating the people and strengthening the health infrastructure including setting up of accessible Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres and equipping these with necessary hardware and facilities.
Tribals being well versed in medicinal properties of the local plants and herbs, it may be worthwhile to have Ayush physicians also as part of medical personnel manning these centres. Further, the local populace may be more amenable to the treatment provided by the Ayush physicians as they are more likely to identify with the latter.
Once these centres are staffed adequately and stocked optimally with medicines and other consumables, telemedicine can play a big role in bringing healthcare closer to the people who deserve that the most.
Howsoever abominable certain treatments may look, but it is interesting to note that some of these are prevalent even in the developed western world and research shows that some of these actually work.
It is clear that medical procedures and remedies need to be understood in their historical context because the rationale for their use during those times is often very different from the reasons as we understand them today for using them on scientific basis.
(Dr Ashwini Setya is the Adjunct Professor in Gastroenterology, ESIC Medical College, Faridabad, and Senior Consultant with Medanta Institute of Digestive & Hepatobiliary Sciences, New Delhi. Dr Setya is also an advisor and consultant in Medical Law and Ethics. He can be reached at ashwini.setya@gmail.com)
