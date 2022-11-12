World Pneumonia Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Posters, and Images

World Pneumonia Day is celebrated on 12 November every year with an aim to raise awareness about pneumonia so that people can prevent the onset of the disease and take steps to fight it as well. World pneumonia day was first celebrated in the year 2009 with the purpose to spread knowledge and spread awareness about pneumonia.

People should know that pneumonia mainly affects the lungs, and whenever a person suffers from pneumonia, the air sacs fill with fluid or pus causing cough, fever, chills, and shortness of breath with mucus. There can be various causes of pneumonia including bacteria, viruses, and a variety of microorganisms.

In the year 2009, the Global Cooperation was the first organization to spread awareness about pneumonia among children. Since then, it has provided a platform for the world to come together to fight against the disease. Share these images. posters, quotes, and theme for world pneumonia day 2022.