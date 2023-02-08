Photos: Rescuers Race Against Time as Turkey-Syria Quake Death Toll Nears 9,000

Assistance to Turkey Includes:

Self-contained search and rescue units: Over 100 NDRF personnel, with equipment, vehicles and dog squads.

Equipment: Hand and power tools, lighting equipment, air-lifting bags, chainsaw, angle cutters, rotary rescue saw, victim location equipment, life detectors, etc.

Dog squads: Help locate victim in rubble I and collapsed structures.

Their specialised equipment and training will help for detection, location, access and extrication and to conduct collapsed structure search and rescue (CSSR) operations.

99 medical specialists: To set up a 30-bed medical facility in field operation conditions.

Medical equipment: includes x-ray machines, ventilators, operation-theater, vehicles, ambulances, generators, etc.

Medical teams have specialised training for treating the rescued.