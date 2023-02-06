Marked by Hot Iron Rods to 'Cure Pneumonia', 2 Infants Die in MP: What Happened?

According to locals, the marking on the bellies of infants who suffer from pneumonia is called Dagna Pratha. The act, practised by tribals in the region, is on the basis of the belief that the children will be cured of the infection.

Shubhi's father Sooraj Kol told The Quint that he did not take part in the Dagna Pratha. However, he said that there are no hospitals nearby and they have to travel for around 40 kilometers to get medical assistance.