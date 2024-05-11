Dust Storms Getting More Frequent: How Do They Impact Your Health? | FAQ

After days of stagnant, scorching heat, Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India experienced violent winds swirling with dust and debris, in the late hours on 10 May, resembling a scene out of an apocalyptic film.

The intense burst of wind reportedly led to 2 deaths, and at least 6 people were injured.

What causes sudden and extreme dust storms? How do they impact your health? Can you prepare for them in advance?

FIT answers your FAQs.