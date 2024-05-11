Dust Storms Getting More Frequent: How Do They Impact Your Health? | FAQ

Dust storm in Delhi NCR, North India: What are the health risks?
(Photo: iStock/Altered by FIT)
After days of stagnant, scorching heat, Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India experienced violent winds swirling with dust and debris, in the late hours on 10 May, resembling a scene out of an apocalyptic film.
The intense burst of wind reportedly led to 2 deaths, and at least 6 people were injured.
What causes sudden and extreme dust storms? How do they impact your health? Can you prepare for them in advance?
FIT answers your FAQs.
How does breathing in large amounts of dust and sand impact your health?
According to experts ingesting and breathing in large amounts of dust, sand, and other pollutants puts a strain on the lungs, and can also cause irritation in the nasal canal and eyes.
In regular, healthy people, it can cause transient irritation and allergic symptoms, however, Dr Bharat Gopal, Director & Head of Pulmonology and Critical Care at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute says, "Even a healthy person, when they are exposed to large amounts of dust, pollens and allergens, it can lead to symptoms such as running nose, sneezing, and itchy eyes along with breathlessness and wheezing."
Who is more vulnerable?
According to Dr Suranjeet Chatterjee, Internal Medicine Specialist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, people who are prone to more severe reactions include:
Smokers
Patients of Bronchitis
Those with Asthma
Those with lung damage due to previous illnesses and infections
"They can have more persistent or severe wheezing, coughing, breathlessness or an aggravation of their underlying illness," he adds.
Can irritants lead to infections?
"The dust itself won't cause infection, but we don't know what is there in the mix. Other infectious particles being carried in the wind could cause illness," says Dr Chatterjee.
Outwardly it can cause skin rashes and irritation, and eye irritation in some people. But also, internal inflammation in respiratory, cardiovascular, endocrine, hematological, and digestive systems.
Are dust storms becoming more frequent? Why?
While dust storms are a natural part of the Earth's bio-chemical cycle, according to the UN, dust storms are becoming “increasingly frequent and severe” across the world.
Recent UN studies also indicate that although it can occur naturally, the increase in frequency and intensity of dust storms in non-desert regions can be attributed in large parts to human activities, including agricultural practices, water usage, soil management, deforestation and urbanisation, as well as climate change.
According to the UN Coalition to Combat Sand and Dust Storms, two million tonnes of dust are emitted annually.
How can you protect yourself?
According to the experts FIT spoke to, these are some points to keep in mind during and even a few days after dust storms:
Stay indoors as much as possible.
Make sure your windows, vents and doors seal well.
If you must step out, use an effective mask.
Avoid exercising outdoors.
Use an air purifier at home if you can.
"Take your pre existing medicines properly and reach out to your doctor in case of symptoms," adds Dr Gopal.
What kind of mask
"Not all masks can help filter out dust and the really tiny particles," says Dr Chatterjee.
A well-fitted face masks designed to protect against pollution, including N95 and N99 masks (without valves) can help for short periods.
