A sudden change in weather brought the temperatures down in Delhi-NCR, as dust storms and rain engulfed the city on Sunday, 10 May.According to the Met department, the temperature in Delhi was predicted to range between 38 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 27 degrees Celsius (minimum) on Sunday.Not just Delhi, parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh also received dark clouds with thundershowers.Unseasonal Rains, Coronavirus Double Blow to Vidarbha FarmersSocial media users were quick to post pictures and videos of the dark clouds and dust storms raging in their cities, many of them comparing it to “apocalyptic weather.”