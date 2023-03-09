Bird Flu Prevention: Dos and Don'ts to Prevent the Spread of Bird Flu

Know the prevention tips for prevention tips
(Image: iStock)
Bird flu, also known as avian flu is a type of infection that affects birds, commonly the bird flu viruses do not affect humans but there are some strains — particularly H5N1 and H7N9 — that can spread to humans in rare cases and cause serious illnesses.
Bird flu is transmitted to humans when these viruses of the group called avian influenza travel from the saliva, mucus, or droppings of an infected bird into a person’s eyes, nose, or mouth. Humans can get infected by these viruses even by breathing in the virus since the virus can survive in air droplets, dust, or a surface that’s harboring the virus and transferring it to the eyes, nose, or mouth.
Health organizations have released new guidelines for the people to prevent the spread of bird flu so that we can prevent the rise of cases.
People should avoid avoid direct contact with wild birds and if they wish to, they should observe them only from a distance.
Wild birds can be infected with avian (bird) influenza (flu) as well even they don't look sick. So, do not touch them with your bare hands.
Avoid unprotected contact with domestic birds (poultry) that look sick or have died.
Do not touch surfaces, it may be contaminated with saliva, mucus, or feces from wild or domestic birds.
Use protective equipment like gloves, an N95 respirator, a well-fitting facemask, and eye protection while handling the birds.
Wash your hands with soap and water after touching birds, contact with nose and eyes can cause the flu.
Avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes after contact with birds or surfaces that may be contaminated with saliva, mucous, or feces from wild or domestic birds.
Change your clothes before contact with healthy domestic poultry and handling wild birds, captive wild birds, farmed birds, and other pet birds. Then, throw away the gloves and facemask, and wash your hands with soap and water.
Eat only cooked meat at 100 degrees Celsius. Prevent exposure from sluggish chicken to prevent symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)