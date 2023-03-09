Bird Flu Prevention: Dos and Don'ts to Prevent the Spread of Bird Flu

Bird flu, also known as avian flu is a type of infection that affects birds, commonly the bird flu viruses do not affect humans but there are some strains — particularly H5N1 and H7N9 — that can spread to humans in rare cases and cause serious illnesses.

Bird flu is transmitted to humans when these viruses of the group called avian influenza travel from the saliva, mucus, or droppings of an infected bird into a person’s eyes, nose, or mouth. Humans can get infected by these viruses even by breathing in the virus since the virus can survive in air droplets, dust, or a surface that’s harboring the virus and transferring it to the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Health organizations have released new guidelines for the people to prevent the spread of bird flu so that we can prevent the rise of cases.