Dermatomyositis: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Dermatomyositis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by muscle weakness and a distinctive skin rash that may in red or purple in color. Red or purple swellings or spots may also appear on the eyelids or muscles.

The condition can affect anyone, adults or children. In adults, dermatomyositis is experienced by people in their 40s to 60s while children between the age of 5 to 15 years may suffer from the disease. Dermatomyositis affects more females than males.

There's no cure for dermatomyositis but there are treatment options to manage the symptoms. Treatment can help clear the skin rash and help you regain muscle strength and function. Here are the causes, symptoms, and diagnosis and treatment for Dermatomyositis.