Dengue Outbreak in Delhi: What Are The Symptoms? How to Prevent it?

National Capital recorded its first dengue death of the year and a rise in number of cases to 723 this season till 16 October, as per a civic report on the vector-borne diseases released on Monday, 18 October.
(Photo: Getty Images/iStock photo)
With experts warning that the escalation of dengue outbreak is concerning, it is to be noted that the infection is still preventable.
As health infrastructure is on edge as dengue cases increases in Delhi-NCR. Here's all you need to know.
What is dengue fever?
Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that can be found in tropical and sub-tropical climates all over the world
According to FIT, dengue fever is caused by the virus of the family Flaviviridae or the dengue virus.
How is dengue transmitted?
Mosquito-to-Human: Dengue viruses spreads to people through the bites of female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. They breed in clean water accumulated around the house.
How many types of dengue viruses are there?
According to WHO, there are four serotypes of the dengue virus ( DENV) - DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, DENV-4
DENV-2 and DENV-4 are associated with severe dengue cases. In India, DENV-1 AND DENV-2 are more prominent
Recovery from an infection is believed to give life-long immunity. However, cross-immunity to the other serotypes is partial and temporary
Secondary infection by different serotypes is responsible for increasing the risk of developing severe dengue
What are the symptoms of dengue?
According to WHO, there are two major categories: dengue (symptomatic and asymptomatic) and severe dengue. Their symptoms are:
Dengue: high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, rashes, pain behind the eyes
Severe dengue ( the critical phase when patient enters 3-7 days of the illness): severe abdominal pain, continuous vomiting, fast breathing, bleeding gums, fatigue, restlessness, blood in vomit
How is the diagnosis of dengue done?
According to FIT, there are two simple tests available:
NS-1 Ag is the test used to detect the virus up to 6 days after the onset of the infection. It takes only 20 minutes to determine the result
Dengue serology is a test that detects the virus 5 days after the onset of illness. The presence of IgM indicates a recent DENV infection.
What is the treatment available for dengue?
There is no specific treatment to treat dengue. Supportive care includes drinking plenty of fluids, giving pain killers and fever reducers, and keeping a check on urination.
Patients with dengue should seek immediate medical advice.
How to prevent dengue infection?
The primary method to control the spread of dengue is by combating the mosquito vectors. This can be done by:
Preventing mosquito breeding: dispose waste properly, remove artificial water habitats, use appropriate insecticides to outdoor water storage.
Protect yourself from getting bitten: use of repellants, mosquito nets, coils etc.
Educate: spread awareness on control measures, keep your surroundings clean.
Mosquito surveillance: monitoring the excess of vectors, screening of mosquito hotspots.
Is there a dengue vaccine?
There are no vaccines for Dengue yet. WHO has allowed Dengvaxia- tetravalent live vaccine in a few countries like Mexico, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil and Philippines but research is still underway to know about its overall side effects and benefits.
