Delhi's Dengue Death Toll Rises to 15, Highest in 6 Years: Govt Data

Six more people succumbed to dengue in Delhi, taking the national capital's total dengue death count to 15, this year, reported news agency PTI citing a report released by the city's civic body on Monday, 6 December.

The number of dengue cases in the city, meanwhile rose to over 8,900.

Government data indicates that this is the highest death toll in the last six years.

As per the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the official dengue death count stood at nine in Delhi till 29 November. The nine victims, reportedly included a minor boy and a three-year-old girl.