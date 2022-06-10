As Dengue Rises in Singapore, Should India Worry About A Dengue Outbreak Here?

Singapore's dengue caseload crossed the 13,000 mark early June 2022, crossing the total cases through the whole dengue season in 2020 and 2021.

Singapore's dengue season usually lasts from June to August, but the country's National Environment Agency has warned of an outbreak.

Should India similarly be concerned about a dengue outbreak here? FIT spoke to Dr. JP Muliyil, Epidemiologist and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Committee to the National Institute of Epidemiology and profesor.

Here's everything you need to know about India's dengue season in 2022.