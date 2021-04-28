US COVID Aid to India: What Our Vaccine Diplomacy ‘Didn’t Achieve’

Pavan Varma: ... The first argument is that America came under pressure not only by how Indians reacted to their lack of cooperation but because there is an influential lobby within America for Indian interests, consisting largely of successful people of Indian origin and the NRI community. But also because India and America are the two most influential democracies in the world and there is a lobby within America that believes that, to come to the aid of India is good, strategic policy. So, partially that is true. I don’t believe America can be pressurised. It is an act of volitional goodwill. Donald Trump gave us ventilators at a time when his country was going through a major crisis in handling the coronavirus epidemic, and we gave them Hydroxychloroquine in large numbers in order to be of assistance to them. This is a good precedent. However, to believe that America was “pressurised” by us, and that, within the strategic establishment of America there was no volitional rethink, I think would be wrong.