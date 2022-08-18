UK Approves Moderna's Omicron Specific Vaccine Booster | What You Should Know

American pharmaceutical manufacturer Moderna has created a COVID-19 vaccine booster that targets the Omicron strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which has now been approved for use in the UK, Moderna said on Tuesday, 16 August.

Moderna's booster, named Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron Booster dose, or mRNA-1273.214, is one of many vaccines currently under development to target the Omicron strain of COVID-19. It was approved for use in adults in the UK.

The Omicron strain began spreading in late 2021, and became the fastest spreading variant of COVID-19.

When will the vaccine be rolled out? Will India have access? Here's everything you need to know about the state of vaccines to fight COVID-19's Omicron strain.