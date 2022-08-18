COVID Omicron BA.2.75 Spreading In India, Say Experts: What You Need To Know

Doctors and experts with INSACOG said that cases of COVID's Omicron BA.2.75 variant are rising across the country, even as India reported 12,000 fresh cases on Wednesday, 18 August.

Delhi also recorded a sharp rise in case numbers in the past three weeks, with upwards of 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases being reported every day. The capital also recorded 52 deaths in one week, with a positivity rate over 18 percent - the highest since January 2022, reports said.

INSACOG, which was established to monitor the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in India has said that BA.2.75 is the dominant strain in many parts of India at present, and that it shows signs of quick transmission and breakthrough infections even in people who have been fully vaccinated.

The Delhi government has advised that people get the booster dose of the vaccine.

So what do you need to know about COVID Omicron's BA.2.75 strain?