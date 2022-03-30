FDA Approves Second COVID Booster For Adults Above 50 - When Will India Follow?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for older adults (50 and older), on Tuesday, 29 March 2022.

The FDA also updated its authorization of additional doses for people 12 and older who are immunocompromised, saying they are eligible for another booster shot, following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In November 2021, the FDA had approved the administration of a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for adults aged 50 and older.

In December 2021, the FDA also approved a third vaccine dose i.e., the first booster shot for children aged 16-17 and those at higher risk, like the immuno-compromised.

The second booster can be administered four months after the first booster dose, according to the CDC.