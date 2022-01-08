Covaxin Booster Dose Trial Shows ‘Long-Term Safety’: Bharat Biotech

Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director at Bharat Biotech, said, "These trial results provide a strong foundation towards our goal to provide Covaxin as a booster dose. Our goals of developing a global vaccine against COVID-19 have been achieved. Covaxin is now indicated for adults, children, 2-dose primary and booster doses. This enables the use of Covaxin as a universal vaccine."



Based on emerging data, Bharat Biotech believes that a third dose may be beneficial to maintain the highest levels of protection, he added.