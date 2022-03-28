Second COVID Booster Shot Reduces Risk of Death By 78 Percent: Study

Booster doses have been proven to effectively combat severe COVID-19.
(Photo: iStock)
Senior citizens who took a second booster dose of the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination experienced a 78 percent lower mortality risk than those who only took one booster dose, according to a study from Israel.
The 40-day study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, was conducted by Israel's largest healthcare provider.
The study took samples from over 5,00,000 people in the 60 to 100 age bracket.
Just under 60 percent of participants had taken a second booster shot of the vaccine, i.e., two additional doses after the first two basic doses.
Others only took one booster shot after the basic two-dose vaccination.
A total of 92 deaths were recorded in group 1 as opposed to 232 deaths in group 2.
However, the report did not take into account individuals who had taken Moderna's vaccine or oral anti-COVID medication.
Meanwhile, just in January 2022, The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had warned that frequent booster shots could have the opposite effect make the immune system weaker.
