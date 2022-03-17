Covishield Booster After Two Covaxin Doses Increases Antibodies Six-fold: Study
Can mixing Covaxin and Covishield protect you more and better from COVID-19? The study reportedly says so.
A study by Christian Medical College, Vellore states that antibody count rises six-fold if a booster dose of Covishield is administered after two doses of Covaxin.
The preliminary study was submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday, 16 March 2022, and was reported about by The Indian Express.
It's important to note that currently India does not have a mixed-dose booster policy. The current 'precautionary doses' being given are the same as the primary two doses.
One of the reasons cited for this was lack of adequate studies that point to better efficacy of mixed booster doses. If the findings hold true, this could make the fight against COVID easier by increasing immunity and disease resistance, while simultaneously easing the pressure on vaccine supply.
So Should We Start Mixing COVID Vaccines Now?
According to medical experts, we need more data on the possible consequences and potential side-effects of mixing vaccines before recommending the same.
This isn't the first report on the efficacy of vaccine mixing. The Lancet reported on the benefits of vaccine mixing in December 2021.
The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) also released a report in 2021 that said vaccine mixing was found to be safe. The study was also contended because of the extremely small sample size it used.
The Indian Express' report further quotes "sources" as saying that critical data on the neutralising of antibodies and the T-cell response would be submitted next week, after which the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is likely to decide on administering a heterologous AKA different vaccine.
Several other countries have already approved the mixing of COVID-19 vaccine doses to boost immune response, stating that it's safe.
However, keep in mind that as recently as January 2022, the Indian government reiterated that vaccine booster doses should be homogenous AKA the same as the first two doses.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.