Booster Shots, Vaccine For Children: Who Is Eligible to Take? What We Know

In a late-night address to the nation on Saturday, 25 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that children aged 15-18 can now avail the COVID-19 vaccine, beginning 3 January.

He also announced that healthcare and frontline workers would be able to avail the booster dose of the vaccine from 10 January.

Which vaccine will be given to children aged 15-18? When will it be administered? Here's what we know.