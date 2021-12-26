Booster Shots, Vaccine For Children: Who Is Eligible to Take? What We Know
Which vaccine will be given to children aged 15-18? When will it be administered? Here's what we know.
In a late-night address to the nation on Saturday, 25 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that children aged 15-18 can now avail the COVID-19 vaccine, beginning 3 January.
He also announced that healthcare and frontline workers would be able to avail the booster dose of the vaccine from 10 January.
Which vaccine will be given to children aged 15-18? When will it be administered? Here's what we know.
Who is allowed to take booster shot?
As per PM Modi's announcement, booster shots have been allowed for:
Healthcare workers
Frontline workers
Those above 60 years of age, with health proble
However Modi did not use the term "booster shot", but instead called it "precaution shot."
When will booster shots and vaccine for children be administered?
Booster shots will be administered from 10 January. Vaccination for children above 15 will begin 3 January.
I have received two doses of Covishield. What will be given as my booster?
We do not know yet. While Serum Institute of India applied for permission to provide Covishield as a booster earlier this month, they sought more information from them.
There is also no clarity on what will be the booster given to those who have taken two complete doses of Covaxin.
Who will be considered frontline workers?
There are no clear guidelines on this yet. Watch out this space for more information.
Which vaccine will be provided for children between 15 and 18?
There are two vaccines that are likely to be given:
Zydus Cadila
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin
While Zydus Cadila has been recommended for children above two by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC), Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave Emergency Use Approval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the ages of 12 and 18.
Can I register on CoWIN for booster shot or vaccine for my child?
Not yet. The Centre is expected to release detailed guidelines soon.
Will vaccine for above 15 children be mandatory?
Not really. In India, vaccine against coronavirus has not been made mandatory for any age group/ category.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.